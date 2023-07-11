Riikka Purra | In the Sdp, a vote of confidence is threatened and the positions of the governing parties are demanded

From the ranks of the largest opposition party, Sdp, Orpo’s responsibility and a vote of confidence in Purra’s operations are being announced.

Opposition party Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman criticized the message service Twitter on Tuesday morning by the Minister of Finance Riikka Purraa (ps) about how he has reacted to the racist online comments attributed to him.

In recent days, there has been extensive news about the messages written by the nickname “riikka”. Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) to the Scripta blog guestbook. The messages are 15 years old and contain considerable racist language and speech referring to violence.

In one message in 2008, “riikka” wrote: “If I were given a gun, there would be dead bodies even on the commuter train.”

HS reports on Monday, that Riikka Purra seems to be behind the messages. He has neither denied nor admitted that he is a “rogue”.

On Monday, Purra wrote a blog post in which he said, among other things, that it wouldn’t even occur to him to start resigning or to regret what he did or said years ago.

Later on Monday evening, however, he said on Twitter that he sometimes wrote “angry and stupid”. He said that he was sometimes very frustrated by “certain mild immigration phenomena seen in Finland”, such as sexual crimes against women and “the unequal practices of Islam”.

Lindtman wrote on Tuesday morning that there is one thing he has written on the Internet before his political career. According to him, how the deputy prime minister today reacts to racist writings is a matter of his own.

“When the deputy prime minister says that it wouldn’t even occur to him to resign from previous writings, the question arises, what is the government’s line on hate speech and racism,” said Lindtman.

According to Lindtman, the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) “cannot continue to remain silent in terms of the credibility of his government in such an important matter”.

On Tuesday morning, Orpo told HS that he had been in contact with Purra. The orphan saidthat he does not accept racism “in any form”.

Also Member of Parliament aspiring to become chairman of Sdp Krista Kiuru demands Purra to “unequivocally resign and apologize” for his old texts. Kiuruk also calls for Orpo’s responsibility as prime minister.

“If the prime minister and the governing parties are not ready or capable of this, I consider it essential that the confidence of the finance minister is measured at the very beginning of the parliamentary session at the latest”, Kiuru writes on Twitter.

Also the vice president of the party Matias Mäkynen supports a vote of confidence. Mäkynen expects a reaction, especially from the government partners of basic Finns.

“Now the question is whether these views enjoy the trust of the government partners. How do the coalition, rkp and kd react?”

Opposition partye chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne on the other hand, wrote on Twitter on Monday evening that he had expected an unequivocal dismissal from Purra of racism instead of blaming others.

“The government’s narrow majority relies on appeasing dark ideas,” he wrote.