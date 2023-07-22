Riikka Purra | Iltalehti published the messages of “riika” who wrote on the Scripta blog over a period of months

Evening newspaper is published by 185 messages written in the guest book of the Scripta blog by the name Riikka.

The total length of the messages is 160,000 characters and they were published in 2008 between January and October, Iltalehti says.

HS is too gone through “Rikka’s” writings and has stated in his articles that he currently serves as the Minister of State Finance Riikka Purran (ps) was probably behind the messages.

Purra has not confirmed that he is the “riikka” who wrote Scripta, but has apologized for his old writings in July.

Iltalehten the published messages form a whole in which several minorities in society are treated with disdain.

Immigrants, Roma, sexual minorities and Africans are among the objects of contempt. The style of the messages is consistent The Scipta blog and with the racist writings in the guest book.

Iltalehti justifies the publication of the messages by the fact that Purra is the finance minister, deputy prime minister and chairman of the second largest government party. In addition, he was an adult at the time of writing the messages.

“The basis for the publication is that, due to Purra’s very high social status, citizens must have the opportunity to evaluate his writings as a whole,” Iltalehti states and adds that the writings do not correspond to the values ​​of the newspaper.