Riikka Purra | “Bigotry scandal surrounds the Finnish government” – This is how the world reports on the writings of “Rika”.

It is emphasized that the Finnish government got into a difficult situation due to old comments about the nickname “Riga”.

Westerners the media have reported on Tuesday the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) in 2008 about supposedly racist posts on the Scripta blog of the comments.

“Finland’s far-right finance minister is accused of racist online comments”, Brittilehti The Guardian title belongs.

According to The Guardian, “Finland’s new government has plunged into a new polemic” after the discovery of “racist and sometimes violent” blog comments written under the nickname “riikka”.

US publication Politico raises in its title highlighted Purra’s position as Deputy Prime Minister of Finland. In Politico’s headline, it is said that Purra is “under fire for racist comments in an old blog”.

Politico calls the publication a “bigotry scandal” that “surrounds Finland’s brand new government”. The newspaper says that Purra has been accused of using “racist insults”.

Bite has not explicitly admitted that he is the name behind the writings of “Rika”. However, he wrote on Monday night on Twitter among other things, that he once “expressed himself in ways that would not be accepted today”.

Politico reports on Purra’s Twitter comments and also mentions that in his blog Purra “showed no signs of giving up his position in the Finnish government”.

The comments of “Rika” are reported in German and English by a pan-European television channel Euronews on their website. According to Euronews, “a new scandal is tormenting the Finnish government [Yhdysvaltain presidentti Joe] Biden’s on the eve of the visit”.

Euronews emphasizes that Purra has neither admitted nor denied being behind the writings.

Both Euronews and The Guardian quote several articles from “Riga” in their news.

The The Guardian also brings up the former minister of the economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) resigning from his ministerial post due to his extreme right-wing connections and – references after.

Brittilehti also mentions the interior minister Mari Rantanen (ps) and his previous references population exchange. At the beginning of July, Rantanen said on Twitter that he does not believe in population exchange.

Euronews calls the case “another embarrassing episode for the government that is less than a month old”. The channel also quickly reports that the writings of “Rika” were condemned by opposition politicians.

The Guardian says the prime minister Petteri Orpon (cook) from the commentaccording to which he “does not accept racism in any form”.

Spanish magazine El País said that Purra apologized for his old blog posts on Tuesday.

According to El País, the scandal began only ten days after “extreme right-wing” economy minister Junnila had to resign “due to her alleged connections with neo-Nazi groups after barely two weeks in office”.

The Spanish newspaper also wrote that the Finnish government has been in power for less than a month.

“There are seven extreme right-wing ministers in the government,” the paper writes.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung calls the uproar around the Finnish Finance Minister Purra a “scandal” and characterizes Purra’s comments as violent and racist.

“The past of the right-wing populist Basic Finns (ps) is currently like a dark sewer, from which new and old garbage pops up almost daily,” the paper writes.

Süddeutsche Zeitung also says that Purra’s comments were published Jussi Halla-ahon In Scripta’s guestbook. According to the newspaper, some of Halla-aho’s writings were so racist and Islamophobic that he was convicted of hate speech. The paper continues that Halla-aho is the speaker of the current parliament.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, Scripta’s writings have now been removed. According to it, however, an individual found the archived writings and published their content on Twitter.

About that the Irish Times also reports, which also says that Purra apologized for his writings.

Irish Times writes Finland’s Finance Minister Purra regretting his “stupid” racist online comments.

The newspaper says that since June, four of the seven board members of Basic Finns have aroused indignation “due to Hitler jokes and racist remarks”.