Riihimäki | The police are on a disturbance mission in Riihimäki: a man was throwing things from the window of an apartment building

Riihimäki|The mission is over and the man is in police custody.

To hell with the police department had a disturbance mission in Riihimäki’s Peltosaari on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the emergency center received reports after 4 p.m. about a man who was behaving threateningly and throwing things out of the window of an apartment building on Linnunradankatu.

The police announced a little after half past seven that they were there. The man was alone in the apartment at the time, and the situation was not considered to be a danger to bystanders.

At seven o’clock the police informed that the man was in police custody. The situation center of the Häme Police Department did not comment on the specific details of the case on Sunday evening.