Riihimäki prison | Five people who drank on the job were fired, the union’s chief shop steward: “Pretty tough decision”

Five officials were fired because they drank alcohol while on duty. According to the chief steward of the union of prison officials, the dismissal of all five is “a very tough decision”.

As a prison officer chairman of the union’s board and chief shop steward Antti Santamäki considers the firing of prison workers an exceptional, harsh and regrettable decision.

The Criminal Sanctions Authority announced on Thursday that it had fired five officials at Riihimäki prison who worked in supervisory roles. The reason is the civil servant’s behavior against the norms of behavior.

The guards have been bringing and drinking alcohol at their place of duty during the New Year’s night shift, said the unit manager of Riihimäki prison Tomi Tuovinen For Helsingin Sanomat.

Santamäki of the prison officials’ union heard about the decision early Thursday morning.

“Frankly speaking, that morning could have started better,” says Santamäki.

The overriding emotion is regret.

“It’s sad for the experienced employees. However, the matter is still pending and we will see what the final decision will be.”

Santamäki describes the decision as exceptional.

“It was a pretty tough decision that five were fired.”

Santamäki himself has been involved in the case in question in the role of trustee in the interrogations that are part of civil service legal measures. He describes the long settlement process with its many stages as burdensome for the parties involved.

Proceedings are scheduled for the new year, but came to the attention of the prison management in February.

Santamäki does not comment on the details of the events, as the matter is pending. However, he says that the management received information about the incident from one of his superiors.

Santamäki thinks it is strange that there has been such a long delay in clarifying the events.

“If something extraordinary happens in the prison, it should be reported to the prison management immediately and not after several weeks,” he commented in general.

Decisions of the Criminal Sanctions Authority are subject to appeal. The union of prison officials will take the matter to the administrative court.

“We will take the matter forward and see what the final position will be in the administrative court.”