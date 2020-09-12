Singer Rihanna, who secretly lived in London for 2 and a half years, rented an outdated mansion in St. John’s Wooden. Now they provide to stay in the home for a file quantity – 32 million kilos (3.1 billion rubles). Writes about this Each day Mail.

The historic constructing was inbuilt 1844. That is the one work of the architect Twentymen within the space that has survived to the current day – the remaining have been destroyed or altered.

Rihanna rented a mansion whereas in London incognito. Solely in 2019, the singer by chance made a reservation in an interview that she considers Nice Britain her house, thus revealing her whereabouts.

The home has eight bedrooms, a gymnasium, six loos, a media room, and two flooring fully devoted to leisure. The rooms are furnished with furnishings utilized by Rihanna herself. There’s a devoted visitor elevate. The territory adjoining to the mansion has an enormous landscaped park and parking for 10 automobiles.

Based on realtors, actual property is among the key properties available on the market within the space. The home is right for a significant participant within the music trade, influential politician or tycoon.

Quick supply of reports – within the “Feed of the day” in Telegram