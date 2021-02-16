American pop singer and entrepreneur Rihanna was photographed in a candid manner and thrilled fans with her appearance. The picture appeared on her page in Instagram…

In the published frame, the 32-year-old singer poses against the backdrop of the pool in purple satin shorts of her own brand Savage X Fenty. She was captured with bare chest, which in the photo she covers with her hand. Rihanna’s image was complemented by massive jewelry: earrings, a ring, a watch and several necklaces.

The celebrity’s post got eight million likes. Subscribers admired her appearance in the comments below the post. “My jaw dropped,” “I have no words,” “Wow, what a body!”, “I love you,” “Sexiest,” “Pretty Woman,” the fans said.

Earlier in February, Rihanna starred in her own brand translucent underwear and delighted users. She was photographed wearing a red set with heart-shaped breast pads and straps. She is also wearing latex gloves and stockings of the same color.