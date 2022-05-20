On February 13, Rihanna and her current partner, rapper A$ap Rocky, welcomed their baby and caused great emotion among their thousands of followers, who were attentive to the news since the interpreter’s pregnancy was made public. from “umbrella” in January 2022.

The TMZ portal leaked the information and announced that the model also gave birth in Los Angeles, United States. However, they have not yet made public the name of the firstborn of the couple of artists.

Rihanna and A$ap Rocky involved in the scandal?

Unfortunately, the couple was also on everyone’s lips due to the controversies that surrounded A$ap Rocky. On April, the rapper was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles, United States . According to police reports, the singer would have been accused of shooting a man in 2021.

And not only that, but during the pregnancy of Rihanna appeared many rumors that A$ap Rocky had been unfaithful with designer Amina Muaddi, who is a collaborator of the interpreter of “Work” for her clothing brand: Fenty.

Rihanna reportedly caught A$AP Rocky cheating on her with Amina Muaddi. Photo: diffusion

Despite this, the couple has been seen on a walk through the streets of the United States, confirming that they maintain a stable relationship a few weeks after the birth of their baby.

The best memes after the birth of the son of Rihanna and rapper A$ap Rocky

The interpreter’s pregnancy caused a stir on social networks and made thousands of Internet users celebrate the birth of the baby. In that line, they showed the inevitable memes.

The new facet of Rihanna’s life has been received with joy by her followers, who sent her positive messages, noting that the baby was of the Taurus zodiac sign.

Users shared funny memes after the announcement of the birth of Rihanna and A$ap Rocky’s son. Photo: Twitter

