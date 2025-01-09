



After Christmas, Rihanna warms up to celebrate Valentine’s Day promoting the new collection of her lingerie brand, Savage x Fentyone of the most profitable on the current market, since just a few months after its launch in 2018, it earned the artist an income of more than 100 million dollars in the first 40 days of sale.

Rihanna’s lingerie brand is known for promoting values ​​of racial inclusivity and body positivity and he has also transferred this spirit to his sales pitches for this line: “Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms,” ​​he explained in his Instagram post. «At Savage x Fenty we are committed to creating products that make people feel comfortable by enjoying his love.

For this Valentine’s DayRihanna herself has become the protagonist of the campaign with a series of images and videos in which she appears dressed as Cupid, including bow and arrows. A campaign launched on social networks under the message: «Ibow down The V-Day Queen has arrived»where Rihanna herself treasures more than 150 million followers; while the account of the lingerie firm accumulates just over 5 million, which the Barbados company has not left indifferent.

How much are your clothes worth?

The average price of their garments ranges from 30 and 40 euros for bras, from 20 for the different models of panties and from 20 80 and 90 euros for more sophisticated garments such as corsets and bodysuits. All of them with an enormous load of color and sensuality to create feminine and sophisticated looks with which “women feel confident in themselves and can express themselves through a little lace or a simple bra,” said the singer herself. The collection Loveline It can now be purchased in their online store.