Singer Rihanna in leopard print lingerie stars in Savage X Fenty advert
Barbadian singer Rihanna has appeared in a revealing image in an advertisement for her own brand Savage X Fenty. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).
The 36-year-old singer shared a video in which she showed off her figure in a leopard-print lingerie set, while wearing a black and brown fur coat and white pointed-toe shoes.
Make-up artists gave the celebrity bright make-up, applying shimmering eye shadow and red lipstick. Stylists, in turn, let her hair down and styled it into curls.
Earlier, it was reported that Rihanna walked down the street in a pleated miniskirt from the Miu Miu brand and lifted it up for the camera.
#Rihanna #stars #revealing #brand
The Wine Room – [url=https://the-room-wine.blogspot.com]the-room-wine.blogspot.com[/url]
Частные пансионаты для пожилых людей: лучшие условия для комфортного проживания
пансионат для проживания пожилых [url=http://pansionaty-dlya-pozhilyh77.ru/]http://pansionaty-dlya-pozhilyh77.ru/[/url] .