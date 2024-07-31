Singer Rihanna in leopard print lingerie stars in Savage X Fenty advert

Barbadian singer Rihanna has appeared in a revealing image in an advertisement for her own brand Savage X Fenty. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 36-year-old singer shared a video in which she showed off her figure in a leopard-print lingerie set, while wearing a black and brown fur coat and white pointed-toe shoes.

Make-up artists gave the celebrity bright make-up, applying shimmering eye shadow and red lipstick. Stylists, in turn, let her hair down and styled it into curls.

