Singer Rihanna showed off her natural appearance without makeup

Barbadian singer Rihanna showed off her natural, makeup-free looks in new photos. She shared the shots on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 36-year-old celebrity published a series of photos in which she appeared in a white T-shirt with wide straps and a brown knitted sweater with a distressed effect.

In addition, the star let her straight blond hair down and refused makeup, showing off natural skin without cosmetic defects. The singer complemented her look with numerous accessories – earrings and a necklace.

Earlier in August, Rihanna starred in an advert for her own lingerie brand. The celebrity posed in a black lace set, which was complemented by a belt and stockings.