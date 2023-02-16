MThere was seldom a family. After showing off her pregnant belly during the Super Bowl halftime, Rihanna has now taken the cover of British Vogue with her partner A$AP Rocky and their son.

As the singer told the magazine, the family photos weren’t entirely voluntary. Paparazzi secretly photographed the nine-month-old baby while she was shooting for “Vogue” on the beach in Malibu. “We as parents should decide if and when we show our son,” said Rihanna, real Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Together with “Rocky” she therefore decided to publish the first recordings of her child, at least officially still nameless, on social media. Now the picture followed on the front page of “Vogue”. The photos were apparently taken before Rihanna found out about her second pregnancy. Sharing some of the footage on Twitter, the singer wrote, “How crazy that my two kids are in the pics and I had no idea.”

The 34-year-old singer (“Diamonds”) did not want to rule out her own label for children’s fashion either. Kids, Rihanna said, have a right to look “cool.”

The Grammy Award winner is one of the most talented female entrepreneurs in the American entertainment industry. Companies such as the fashion label Fenty, the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and the underwear company Savage X Fenty have made Rihanna a billionaire in recent years.