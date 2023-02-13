Every Super Bowl halftime show sparks a conversation that goes beyond the game. In this year, Rihanna, the artist in charge of the stellar performance of the night, unleashed from the first moment an avalanche of speculation about her supposed pregnancy. The silhouette of the singer, who caressed her belly while the cameras immortalized the start of the Show and the descent of an enormous platform, was the first indication. Immediately the comments flooded social networks and shortly after, at the end of the 13-minute intermission, a representative confirmed to the specialized media The Hollywood Reporter Rihanna is expecting her second child.

Something similar happened a year ago, when the artist announced the pregnancy of her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Without a statement, statement to the media or Instagram post, it was enough for her to pose with her partner during a walk in New York. And later, also on that occasion, the obvious was confirmed. Rihanna, born in Saint Michael, Barbados, 34 years ago, returned after seven years away from the stage, a time in which she has dedicated herself to her makeup company.

Just last Thursday, the singer explained that motherhood was precisely the experience that encouraged her to accept the challenge of being the guest star at halftime in the NFL final. “When you become a mother, something happens that you feel you can do anything,” she declared at a press conference in which, however, the journalists could not appreciate her pregnancy since she was sitting.

Dressed in an intense red jumpsuit and accompanied by dozens of dancers in white, the singer revived her greatest hits on a spectacular stage made up of flying catwalks. Rihanna brought pop music back to the Super Bowl break, taking over from rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, who were the guest artists at the last edition.

Celebrities in attendance for Rihanna’s game and show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona included Bradley Cooper, Paul McCartney, LeBron James, Jason Derulo, Billie Eilish and Adele. The model Cara Delevingne wore a T-shirt, also highly commented on social networks, with the message “Rihanna’s concert is interrupted by a football game”.