They have become a trend Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after finally introducing their second daughter together called Riot Rose with a couple of photographs that touched his fans and immediately spread throughout the Internet.

The singing couple surprised with new photographs posing with their two children; RZA Athelston and Riot Rosethe little newborn, because just a few weeks ago it was announced that the artist became a mother for the second time, although many details were kept secret.

The baby’s name was kept secret, as it was only known that it began with the letter ‘R’, like her older brother. Finally, her full name is confirmed and it unleashed all kinds of reactions among both of their followers.

The photographs were captured by the well-known fashion photographer Miles Diggs, also known as Diggzy, who was also responsible for publishing them on the Internet.

Rihanna presents her daughter Riot Rose for the first time (PHOTOS)

It was in February of this year when Rihanna announced that she was pregnant and waiting for her second child a few months after giving birth to her first-born, this in a very special way; during her halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp