One of the queens of pop is in luck. Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, both 33 years old, as revealed by the couple in some images published in recent hours by the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’ in which they are seen taking a walk under the snow across New York City.
What has surprised many has been the way chosen by the couple to announce it, since they have shared a photo of the two of them together in which the singer is seen with a prominent belly only covered by jewels while wearing a colored Chanel coat. rose valued at more than 8,000 euros.
Although their relationship became official in late 2020, the two have known each other for years, as A$AP Rocky opened for Rihanna during her 2013 US tour. Last May, A $ AP Rocky confirmed to ‘GQ’ her relationship with Rihanna, and defined her as “the love of my life.”
