Rihanna pregnant, expecting first child from rapper A $ AP Rocky. Photos taken over the weekend in New York and published by several sources, including People magazine, show the singer happily showing her belly. In the images the couple is holding hands.

Rihanna, 33, and A $ AP Rocky, also 33, have been friends for years and went public with their relationship in May 2021. He called it “the love of my life,” according to CNN. during an interview with GQ, adding that paternity was “in my destiny, absolutely”.