Singer Rihanna poses in black mesh lingerie for Savage X Fenty advert

Barbadian singer Rihanna posed in a revealing outfit against a backdrop of palm trees to advertise her own brand Savage X Fenty.

The 36-year-old singer wore a black mesh lingerie set consisting of an unlined bra, panties and a wide belt. She also wore low-heeled shoes and let her hair down.

In addition, the celebrity did makeup with an emphasis on the eyes. She completed her look with numerous gold jewelry. Among them are chains with crosses, bracelets and rings.

Earlier in July, Rihanna went pantless in Paris. The photos posted showed the singer with her boyfriend, rapper Rakim Mayers, who performs under the stage name A$AP Rocky.