This Sunday, February 12, was the long-awaited Super Bowl LVII, the final of the National Football League -NFL, for its acronym in English-, a game in which the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced each other.

Rihanna was the artist in charge of the halftime show, which marked his return to the stage after several years of absence. In fact, his last album ‘ANTI’ was released in 2016 and few singles came out afterwards.

But what most caught the attention of the fans was that the singer constantly caressed her stomach, which was interpreted on social networks as a sign that she would be pregnant again. At the end of the show, Her representatives confirmed to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that she is expecting a second baby.

Let’s remember that in May 2022, he welcomed his first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

This was his presentation

Dressed in red and with ‘B*tch better have my money’, the artist lit up the stage.

Then ‘Where have you been’ sounded, a song in which DJ Calvin Harris has composition credits and which was released in 2012. In ‘Only Girl’ the singer flew through the skies, as several platforms were arranged that were constantly in motion.

The fireworks exploded with ‘We found love’, in which the dance was the protagonist, and a remix of ‘S&M’ also sounded. And, as expected, well Rihanna has become a billionaire thanks to Fenty Beauty, she took a moment to touch up her makeup.

‘Rude Boy’ and ‘Work’ were the next songs and, although many expected it, Drake did not take the stage. By contrast, Rihanna shone onstage alone; yes, with the support of her dancers.

‘Wild Thoughts’, a song he released in 2017 with DJ Khaled, also took place.

In ‘Pour it up’, one of the songs from ‘Unapologetic’, Rihanna showed why she is one of the queens of twerk.

Later, it was time for the collaborations because ‘All Of The Lights’, with Kanye West and Kid Cudi, and ‘Run this Town’, which he sings along with Jay-Z (who, by the way, was watching the show from the audience with Blue Ivy, her daughter).

And at almost 8:40, after 13 minutes of the show (as promised by the singer at the Apple Music press conference), ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’ sounded, marking the end of an iconic performance by the artist. , which will forever be remembered as one of the best returns to the stage.

