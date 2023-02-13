Rihanna, during her performance at the Super Bowl. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

To overcome the rite of passage of the contemporary global pop star, that is, to fill the handful of minutes of the Super Bowl intermission, there are artists who call a lot of friends to not feel alone (Dr. Dre, 2022), they move non-stop (Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, 2020) or change their clothes several times (Katy Perry, 2015). Rihanna, no. Rihanna preferred to take it easy this Sunday at the Glendale (Arizona) football stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Philadelphia (38-35) to win the title.

Perhaps it was because, as it turned out, she is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Her figure and that gesture of stroking her belly at the beginning of the performance unleashed an avalanche of comments and speculation, not exactly about her musical talent. Once the most followed mini-concert on the planet had finished, the artist’s representative confirmed the suspicions.

Before, Rihanna had descended from the heavens on a platform, dressed in a red jumpsuit, adorned by an enviable poise and surrounded by dozens of dancers dressed to the nines, who, yes, sweated their shirts scattered among other hydraulic devices that descended and they went up The star of the night cast one of her feline glances at the audience and launched into an impassive homage to herself.

He sang, without the help of his friends, a medley of his greatest hits: they fell, conveniently chopped, Rude Boy, Wild Thoughts, Only Girl (In the World) either We Found Love, before launching into a coda that really sounded skeptic-proof: All of the Lights (without Kanye West), umbrella (minus Jay-Z), the song that put her on the map almost 20 years ago, and Diamonds.

During the 13-minute show, she ambled around the mobile stage like a model who had already shown it all. From time to time, the pulleys would take her up to the heavens again, in the definitive demonstration that she, in addition to being an artist endowed with a supernatural charisma and a voice capable of anything, she completely lacks vertigo.

He showed so much rennet and so much lack of interest in living up to the expectations that his performance had aroused after seven years without publishing a record and five of not playing live, that he ended up triumphing in the opposite direction. It was as if he had decided to risk everything on one card. That letter said: “Hi, I’m Rihanna, if you don’t like what you see, it’s not my problem.” And he liked it, boy did he like it. The stadium went crazy with each song change, with each raised eyebrow, with each slight movement of the hip.

While her fans were waiting for her, defoliating the daisy from her new album, an album that she has been recording for too long and that threatens with a headline R9, the singer has delved into her facet as a businesswoman. Doing justice to that instinct, she marketed a limited-edition T-shirt in the days leading up to the game that read: “Rihanna’s concert interrupted by a football game, strange as that is.” So it was not surprising that the only moment of her show in which her gesture changed was to touch up her makeup with one of the cosmetic products with which she has entertained her time away from music, a time in which her checking account did not stop gaining weight.

Nothing Rihanna did on the Super Bowl stage served to explain her change of heart when agreeing to participate in a show that she had refused in the past, due to the problematic way in which the American professional soccer league has dealt with itself. to the problem of racism in the United States. Maybe it helped that last year’s coveted game break was given to a group of rappers headed by Dr. Dre (who, yes, called all the buddies he could), or maybe it had something to do with the fact that for the first time time in history both quarterbacks in contention for the title, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, have been black players

This week, Rihanna was asked why she changed her mind. She assured that the “right time” had come. “If I am going to leave my son at home [el primogénito, nacido el año pasado], let it be for something special. It was now or never for me,” she said. And in that, any mother (or father) can be identified, seen what has been seen on the stage of the Super Bowl: when the family grows, things get complicated, even if your name is Rihanna.

