Second joy for the world-famous pop star Rihanna and for his partner, the rapper Asap Rocky. In fact, about a month ago, the couple’s second daughter came into the world. The news was spread by the new mother in recent days, together with the name she chose for the little girl, which was very beautiful and original.

For decades now Rihanna has been considered one absolute star of world music and any news regarding her, obviously, goes around the world.

For some years she has been romantically linked to the famous rapper Asap Rocky and with him she also decided to start a family.

In January 2022 she discovered she was pregnant for the first time and in May of the same year she embraced her first baby.

Very reserved regarding her private life, she leaked the gender and name of her first child only a year later, revealing that it was a little boy and that his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

In February this year, however, the announcement of the pop star’s second pregnancy was anything but confidential.

The artist was in fact the guest of honor at the Half Time Show 57th Super Bowlwhich was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and for the occasion she wore a fantastic outfit on stage that showed off a now evident baby bump.

The name of Rihanna’s second daughter

The last few weeks, however, they were not only filled with joy for Riri.

In fact, the news of the death of Tanella Aleyne, the singer’s cousin, who suddenly passed away in only 28 years old. Rihanna and Tanella, according to what emerged, were very close and grew up together.

To console the star, in any case, precisely the birth of her baby girl.

Sources close to Rihanna have confirmed the news, as well as confirmed that it is a Sissy and what his name is Riot Rose Mayers.

Therefore, the tradition of Rihanna continues, choosing for her children all names that are like initial the Ras well as his.

A small clue as to what the little girl’s name would be arrived at the beginning of the year, when Asap Rocky published a new songin collaboration with Pharrel Williams, entitled “Riot”.