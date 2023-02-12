Rihanna She is the richest female performer in the world. The singer of “Umbrella” has also been considered in January 2023 among the 200 best singers of all time according to the prestigious Rolling Stone magazine. She knows how much her fortune amounts to.

Barbadian singer Rihanna She is one of the richest and most influential actresses on the planet. The billionaire has managed to raise a high economic heritage not only for her musical career, but also for the businesses in which she has invested her money. Even the interpreter of “Diamonds” is considered a magnate of the world of beauty. She is known as the ‘Princess of R&B’ and recognized as a fashion icon. Thus, many wonder how much money the artist and businesswoman has. Coming up next, we tell you.

Rihanna He has released eight albums. Each of these productions has had an enormous impact on popular culture. That is why she is also considered one of the most influential artists of the 21st century so far.

How much money does Rihanna have?

The American magazine Forbes estimates that the fortune of Rihanna is 1.4 billion dollars. The Barbadian interpreter is ranked 2064 of the richest people in the world.

In 2022, it was ranked 73rd in the ranking of the most powerful women on the planet. That same year, she was ranked 21st on the list of the richest self-made women in the United States. In addition to all this, she is currently the female actress with the highest net worth on the planet. All this with only 34 years of age.

Rihanna stands out in both the world of music and the beauty industry. Photo: AFP

What companies does Rihanna have?

Rihanna not only stands out for his talent for music, but also for his ability to do business. She successfully ventured into the world of fashion. Your brand of beauty products fenty beauty, for example, allows you to raise at least 550 million dollars annually. According to Forbes, the money raised in this business comprises the majority of his estate.

He also has shares in the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, with which it invoices at least 270 million dollars a year. In addition, their biggest means of advertising is social networks.

Rihanna has managed to raise large sums of money thanks to her beauty supply companies. Photo: AFP

The Barbadian artist also invested in the production of haute couture clothing with LVMH, also called Fenty, which failed to take off. That is why the operations of said company ceased in February 2021. She usually promotes her products on her official Instagram account, in which she has more than 100 million followers.