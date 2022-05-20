Without a shadow of a doubt Rihanna she is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of music. The famous singer recently gave birth to hers first son had from ASAP Rocky. The announcement was made by the American newspapers. Let’s find out all the details together.

L’announcement of Rihanna about her first pregnancy dates back to last January 2022. The famous singer had claimed to be pregnant in a very particular way: in fact she had been photographed in New York with a long pink coat and belly completely in sight.

A few months later, the artist finally gave birth. The first child from the love story with ASAP Rocky would have been born on May 13, 2022, so about a week ago. Despite this, the birth was communicated only yesterday, May 19, 2022. To disseminate this news were some American newspapers including TMZ and Page Six. According to the well-informed, the unborn child would be a little boy.

However, no communication has yet arrived from those directly involved. Neither Rihanna nor ASAP Rocky have made public the birth of their first child, probably because they want to protect their son newborn by keeping it as far as possible from the flashes of the gods paparazzi.

Rihanna pregnant: the difficult months of pregnancy

For Rihanna, the first few months of her pregnancy weren’t very easy. In the beginning they had spread on the web numerous indiscretions on an alleged breakup of the two. Then there was also the sudden arrest 33-year-old to make things more complicated. Despite the difficulties, it seems that now everything has gone right. The singer and ASAP Rocky have finally become parents and soon they will be happy to show their son to the whole world.