American pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna injured her face after falling from an electrical scooter. Reported by Folks.

Paparazzi found Rihanna final week outdoors a restaurant in Los Angeles. They took a number of photos of the singer and observed that bruises and bruises have been seen on the woman’s brow and face.

A rumor appeared on the community that Rihanna was once more overwhelmed by singer Chris Brown, with whom the woman had an affair. Nonetheless, representatives of the artist denied this data.

In line with a consultant of the singer, now the singer is “in excellent order.” “Final week she rolled over on an electrical scooter and harm her face. Now she is recovering rapidly, ”he mentioned, including that the singer has no critical accidents.

Chris Brown beat Rihanna in a automobile in 2009. The artist tried to strangle the singer, after which hid from the police.

Rihanna was born in Barbados in 1988. On the age of 16, the woman started her singing profession in America. Her debut work Music of the Solar entered the High 10 Albums on the Billboard 200. Among the finest-selling artists of all time with gross sales of over 20 million albums and 60 million singles.