The artist returns to the stage after seven years due to a musical break and in addition to having become a mother.

The wait has come to an end! Rihanna She returned to the stage after seven years of a great musical hiatus that kept her fans in agony of not enjoying new musical hits or seeing her on stage. However, that ended today at halftime of the Super Bowl 2023. Arizona vibrated to the rhythm of the singer’s hits. Also, everyone was expectant before the presentation of ‘riri’ that left the vast majority impressed, even the interpreter of ‘Only girl’ was trends in social networks. Get all the details here.

How was Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl?

Rihanna impressed the whole world with her incredible performance at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime. been”, “Only Girl (in the world)”, “We have found love”, among others.

In addition, the singer was accompanied by an incredible stage design that was consistent with the play of lights that was needed for the American to interpret each song. On the other hand, the ‘riri’ dance team did not go unnoticed because the coordination made the artist’s show look impeccable.

Rihanna uses floating platform to perform song “Diamonds”

In that same line, the artist He used a floating platform during the interpretation of some songs like “Diamonds” where he gave a different touch to the musical hit, since he changed some harmonies and melismas that accompanied the notes that were a bit difficult to reach.

On the other hand, the singer was seen to focus on the vocal arrangements and not so much on the choreography, we must highlight the excellent team of dancers who wore white suits that made the artist shine.

After how long does Rihanna return to the stage?

Rihanna returns to the stage after seven long years. This is due to the large projects that she manages along with the music industry, since the singer-songwriter of “Work” manages the Fenty cosmetics company, which includes the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines.

Rihanna has managed to raise large sums of money thanks to her beauty supply companies. Photo: AFP

Besides that , Rihanna she became a mother, she decided to enjoy this beautiful stage with her partner, away from the media to take care of her baby’s privacy. However, in an interview, the artist pointed out that now having a child has given her motivation and strength to face any challenge.

“I was three months postpartum and I was wondering if I should be making decisions like these now, maybe I’ll regret it later (…) when you become a mother, something happens that you feel like you can do anything. As scary as it was, there was something exhilarating about the challenge of this,” Rihanna said.