Rihanna has just made her first stumble in the business world with the announcement of the closure of activities of Fenty, its luxury brand launched in 2018 with LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

Through a statement sent to Women’s Wear Daily, signed jointly by the French luxury conglomerate and the Barbados businesswoman, the suspension was confirmed “pending better conditions.”

While the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) impacted the brand’s sales, it was the unaffordable price of its garments that led to the closure, according to Forbes.

The first signs of a crisis in Fenty they were introduced after the launch of their latest collection in November 2020, when plans to make a new one were not mentioned. Finally, the rumors were confirmed when the Instagram account stopped being updated from January 1.

In the statement from Rihanna and LVMH it was reported that only a handful of workers will continue their work at the brand’s Paris office until all pending operations are completed.

But the other businesses that make up 32-year-old Rihanna’s beauty and fashion empire have a more promising future. Fenty Skin (skin care), Fenty Beauty (makeup) and the lingerie line Savage X Fenty They closed with joint sales of $ 600 million, after attracting customers from generation Z and millennials.

