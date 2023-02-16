Rihanna likes her ads to go all out. Create a show. If last Sunday she used his performance in the media intermission of the Super Bowl to let the world see that she is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, on Wednesday she shared the first on the cover of the UK edition of the magazine. Vogue.

“You are giving poses,” @Rihanna told her baby during his first ever shoot, for British Vogue. Now the pair are expecting their second but could even more be on the cards one day? “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.” https://t.co/qO5B2mdG6D pic.twitter.com/tTQhC0C9c6 —British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

Until now the couple had preferred to keep their son out of the public sphere. The baby, who was born in May, had only briefly appeared on a TikTok of the singer in December. Her parents did not want to share her name, but an extensive report appears in the publication in which several images of the child can be seen.

It is a photo session by the prestigious Inez & Vinoodh, styled by the magazine’s own director, Edward Enninful, whom Rihanna thanks on Instagram for “celebrating them as a family.” She did not know that she was pregnant again in that session, she also tells in her account on the social network: “How crazy that my two babies were in these photos and that mom had no idea,” the singer of Diamonds. On the cover, in a photograph on the beach, she appears holding hands with her partner, who in turn holds the child in their arms.

In the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, @Rihanna is finally ready to introduce her first child to the world. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything, ”she says of her roller-coaster of her first months as a mother – and now baby number two is on the way: https://t.co/nSCmGk3Fwh pic.twitter.com/lIQwQiHtvv —British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

“Oh my god, it’s legendary,” says the singer in the interview about the roller coaster of feelings she experienced after giving birth. “That’s all. You don’t really remember what life was like before, it’s the craziest thing. You literally have to make an effort to remember – and there are pictures of my previous life – but the feelings, the desires, the things you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t allow yourself to go that far mentally. Because it doesn’t matter.”

The artist from Barbados already used this same publication to show off her first pregnancy in all its splendor. On that occasion, in April of last year, she did it in the American edition of the magazine, with photography by Annie Leibovitz in Paris.