Rigoberto Uran is the center of attention Colombia and not because of his talent in the world of cycling. The athlete born in Urrao has captivated millions with his successful novel 'Rigo'.

The Colombian cyclist has revealed secrets of his personal and professional life. In the novel he tells important episodes of his life that are mixed with some fiction. Therefore, his wife Michelle Durango has given unpublished details of the series.

In an interview with Infobaethe wife of the Colombian cyclist indicated that She hesitated when they told her about the idea of ​​revealing secrets about her life and that of her husband in a novel..

“It is called private life and it seems to me that this intimacy is known to all people and is told, I was afraid, because I also did not know how they were going to narrate it and what the life of a public figure is, they sell the life and the librettist sells it.” narrating his project however he wants,” said the woman.

She added that she was not sure that the novel would have the reception it had: “I was afraid that the families would not be so happy, but in reality all of us who are in this are happy and we feel that we were respected, and we were well represented through a good cast, who put all their effort, their desire, and it would be very sad not to be happy.”

Of course, he made it clear that there is some drama and fiction in the series, that is what he calls 'rating': “Let them watch the novel, let them enjoy it. There are things that normally in a life, It's not full of drama all the time, it's rather flat. and what this does is add emotion and there are characters that did not really exist, but who are wonderful, that they are also included, because they play a very important role in this project.”

And he added: “Whether I take it away or put it in, no, it seems to me that everything is going very well. The lives of the two families have been respected, Rigo has been honored through this. A tribute has been paid to her in life and this for me is very beautiful and I am very grateful for what has happened.

Michelle thanked the viewers for all the positive comments that have come to him and for the love he receives daily for the novel in which Rigo is the main protagonist.

“Imagining that reception, no, but the truth is that every time we do a project we put all that positive energy and all that desire for things to turn out well. I believe that all that positivism is being reflected in this beautiful project and that people have accepted so well,” said Durango.

Finally, revealed what aspects Rigoberto Urán has changed over the years: “The question would be the opposite, because he remains intact. Maybe when you grow up and surround yourself with many people, suddenly you lose along the way some friends who stayed, who suddenly stayed in the town, that has suddenly changed.”

Of course, he said that his time with friends and family is scarcer due to the different commitments he has on his agenda: “Because of the lifestyle he leads, giving a conference, training, signing autographs, doing a tour, we are involved in a thousand things and suddenly you can't be with the people who, when you were young, were there. But otherwise, Rigoberto still has the same essence, suddenly not surrounded by the same people, but he is the same.”

