The novel of Rigoberto Uranwhich shows the sporting exploits and personal life of the cyclist from Urrao, has been a sensation on Colombian television.

During Holy Week the novel was off the air, but this Monday, April 1st, it was broadcast again on the RCN channel.

The novel is in its final stretch, with Rigo's return from Europe to try to reconcile with Michelle.

However, there is no good news for its followers, and the channel has already confirmed the date on which the novel will end.

The channel has already begun to promote the new production that will replace Rigo, and which will premiere next Tuesday, April 16. In addition, on its social networks RCN confirmed that the final chapter will be on Monday, April 15 at 8 pm

In his Instagram stories, on the Go Rigo Go account, Urán himself also confirmed the date and even asks his followers what they think the end of the novel will be.

Rigoberto Urán has already announced that 2024 will also be the year in which he puts an end to his career as a professional cyclist.

