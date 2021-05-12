The Czech Jiri Menzel won the Oscar with ‘Rigorously guarded trains’, a film that put Czech cinema (then Czechoslovakian) into orbit and was similar to the Prague Spring. The film became a classic of the original version theaters and cinema clubs in Spain in the early 70s

Jiri Menzel (Prague, February 23, 1938 – Prague, September 5, 2020), son of the writer Joseph Menzel, gave up studying journalism like his father to become a filmmaker, enrolling at the School of Film and Television of the Academy of Arts Scenic of Prague, from which he was expelled as a rebel. However, thanks to the intervention of one of his teachers, he was able to continue his studies, becoming a director, screenwriter and actor. Member of a new generation that finds a great facility to carry out its projects, having the Barrandov studios in Prague at its service. And it is in 1963 when, in the midst of an unprecedented intellectual and artistic flowering, this generation gives birth to the seed of a new cinema. In addition to Jiri Menzel, Milos Forman, Vera Chyóbilva and Jaromil Jires were generation partners.

He finds no problem making his directorial debut since the film industry is state-funded. For his debut, Menzel looks at a novel by Bohumil Hrabal, and the writer himself, together with Menzel, writes the script. He casts Václav Neckár as the main character, an actor his age who had emerged at the beginning of the Prague Spring.

The 1966 film takes place at the end of World War II, during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia. The young Milos is appointed head of the station of a small town in Bohemia, but his only concern is sex, especially when after trying to spend a night with a friend he ends up being a trigger. It would be with a beautiful passenger with whom he can solve his “problem.” In return she encourages him to blow up a rigorously guarded German train loaded with ammunition.

The film is part of the great boom of Czech comedy that was triumphing at the time (although the ending here is tragic). The mix of sex and war in the film is surprising, and it is hugely successful wherever it is released. The film authorities of her country send her to compete for the Oscar for the best foreign language film, an award that achieves a worldwide impact. In addition, it also achieved the Golden Globe and the Bafta for the best foreign film. Menzel is the head of the filmmakers of his generation, the most brilliant in Czechoslovakia, which will disappear abruptly with the invasion of the Warsaw Pact troops to the country in 1968. But while the rest of the filmmakers go into exile and work abroad, Jiri Menzel decides to continue making films in Prague within the limitations imposed by the new authorities. His next film, ‘Larks on the wire’, is banned, but Menzel does not give up and continues to try to make movies. In 1987, his black comedy “My Sweet Town” is again nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

‘Rigorously guarded trains’ premiered in Spain (only in original version with subtitles) in 1971: on May 12 in Barcelona and on September 20 in Madrid, immediately becoming one of the great successes of films from the countries of the then called ‘iron curtain’, within the limitations imposed by the Franco regime for films that could only be seen with subtitles.