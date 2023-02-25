Rigopiano ruling, how many controversies. The prefect acquitted: “The prosecutors went hunting for ghosts”

Continue to discuss the ruling on tragedy of Rigopiano. The Judge ruled out the existence of the crime of culpable disaster, and sentenced three defendants to multiple manslaughter, acquitting the others. “It will be the reasons to acknowledge the logical legal path that led to the decision, in part different from the requests of the prosecutors and the civil parties”. The chief prosecutor of Pescara, Giuseppe Bellelli, writes in a note.The sentence – he continues – deserves respect, just as respect is due to the judge and to the function exercised by him, without prejudice to the right of criticism. Verbal attacks in the courtroom after the reading of the sentence cannot be tolerated, just as the mockery of the magistrate by anyone is not acceptable”.

Meanwhile, he speaks in an interview with Repubblica ithe acquitted prefect, Francesco Provolo. The prosecutor had asked for a 12-year sentence for him. “The prosecutor’s office chased ghosts, conspiracies, non-existent misdirections. He made cinematography. And he didn’t understand the heart of the matter: the road from Farindola to Rigopiano submerged in snow. If those nine kilometers had been swept away, the twenty-nine kilometers from the hotel would still be here among us,” says Provolo in the interview with Repubblica.

It’s still: “The trial identified the heart of the matter, the lack of cleaning of the 9 kilometers of switchbacks leading to the hotel. On those bases he condemned the men of the Province of Pescara”. To then say again: “There have been many mistakes, the biggest one is precisely the fact that all the authorities involved have not communicated with each other. This should be the Civil Protection invented in Italy, get together and find solutions. It didn’t work for Rigopiano. I only heard about the problems around that hotel after it was submerged, but the blizzard had been going on for three days.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

