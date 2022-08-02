The Italian defends the title of the European Union of supergallo. At 21.10 on Rai Sport from Dueville. “Win at any cost: I want the European”

Luca Rigoldi brings boxing back to prime time on Rai. On Friday 5 August, the Vicenza player will defend the European Union Super-Portugal title at home on Dueville (Vicenza), fighting at 9.10 pm, live on RaiSport and not in the second and third evening as is customary. In the subclou set up by Mario Loreni’s Promoboxe to keep an eye on the undefeated Davide Tassi (13) and Yassine Hermi (9).

11th titled match – Rigoldi’s opponent, 29, will be the Belgian of Armenian origins Geram Eloyan, 30. A solid boxer, who is not afraid to fight abroad even against partisan juries. He is not very experienced, only 11 matches against the Italian’s 30 (26-2-2), but his record has a detail on which the same EU champion dwells: “Eloyan has 7 wins out of 8 by knockout- Stresses Rigoldi-. He won’t be a champion, but his punch can hurt. My coach Gino Freo and I, together for the 11th time in a titled match, will have to be careful not to take stupid shots in the early rounds. Then by focusing on rhythm, intensity and athletic background we should have the best of distance. As happened on the occasion of the regaining of the title, in February for kot against the French Hugo Legros. As I did with the EU, I want to do with the European. I am now 2nd in the standings. I want another chance to regain my title between 2018 and 2020 ”. See also Laura Gómez was left without a final in the Winter Olympics

The 5 titled – Rigoldi in the depressed panorama of Italian Pro boxing is one of only 5 boxers to hold an international title. The others: Michael Magnesi (world Ibo superfiuma), Emiliano Marsili (EU lightweight title), Anna Lisa Brozzi (European featherweight), Stephane Silva (European superfly). Matteo Signani in the re-match in Italy will be able to win back the European middleweight championship stolen from him in France by Anderson Prestot without supporting doping control.

Support Fpi – Therefore the 5 have been included by the Italian Boxing Federation in the Pro Club. The list of 9 boxers to whom the FPI will give financial support for the activity. An absolute novelty for Italy. It will not alone help to raise the fortunes of professionalism, but it can be a first step. The others in the Pro Club are Alessio Lorusso (gallo), Mauro Forte (feather), Mirko Natalizi (superwelter), Ivan Zucco (supermedi), Simone Federici (light heavyweight).

