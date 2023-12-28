The soap opera that tells the life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran It continues to arouse great interest in the audience, who do not miss any detail of each new chapter.

Not even Rigo's family expected that the production of the RCN channel would have such an impact.

Even one of the people who had the most expectations for the novel, but at the same time fears, is his wife. Michelle Durango.



When asked about what is real and fictional in the novel, Michelle commented in an interview with Infobae: “You are putting me between a rock and a hard place. Let them see the novel, let them enjoy it. There are things that normally in a life, we do not It is full of drama all the time, it is rather flat and what it does is add emotion and there are characters that did not really exist, but it is wonderful that they are included, also, because they play a very important role in this project.”

In addition, she was asked what details she would change about what she has seen in the series. “Whether I take it away or put it in, no, it seems to me that everything is going very well. The lives of the two families have been respected, Rigo has been honored through this. A tribute has been paid to him in life and this For me it is very beautiful and I am very grateful for what has happened,” she said.

Then, he reflected on the fears he had since the novel began to take shape and then when it aired.

“Absolutely, that's why it's called private life and it seems to me that everyone knows that privacy and it's told, I was afraid, because I also didn't know how they were going to narrate it and what the life of a public figure is, they sell the life and The librettist narrates his project however he wants. I was afraid that the families would not be so happy“But in reality, all of us who are in this are happy and feel that we were respected, and we were well represented through a good cast, who put all their effort and desire into it, and it would be very sad not to be happy,” she said.

