The novel that narrates the life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran It has been a success on Colombian TV and chapter by chapter it awakens emotions in the cyclist's followers.

Rigo, one of the most important cyclists in the country, has endeared himself to Colombians for his sporting triumphs, but now the broadcast of the soap opera has increased fans' affection for him. Urrao cyclist.

The novel that portrays his life is in one of its most shocking moments and has fans glued to the television, at night on the RCN channel.

Right now there is great expectation for Rigo's experience in Europe, in Italy, while he tries to show his love to Michelle, who has new doubts.

Rigo will have a break

Despite the impact of the novel, the RCN channel will pause the broadcast of the production.

Rigo's novel will not be broadcast during Easter, but it will be back soon.

The novel has been a success in Colombia. Photo:Instagram @gorigogooficial Share

Rigo goes on break during Easter, but will air again on April 1st at its usual time.

“All the characters of the most viewed novel in the country will take the week to pray for Rigo, his projects and return renewed to live the final stretch of this story that has awakened emotions and has been a source of inspiration for the entire public” , the channel reported.

SPORTS

