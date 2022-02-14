Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Rigoberto Urán’s emotional message to athletes with disabilities

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in Sports
Rigoberto Urán's emotional message to athletes with disabilities

‘Rigo’ shared with two paracyclists in Medellín. ‘You are an example to the world,’ she said.

This Monday, the cyclist from Antioquia Rigoberto Urán shone again his human warmth with a video posted on his social networks.

In the footage in question, ‘Rigo’ is seen sharing with two paracyclists at Martin Emilio Rodriguez Velodrome, in Medellin. In addition to the traditional teasing of the EF team member, Urán took the opportunity to send a message of support athletes with a disability in Colombia.

The message of ‘Rigo’

“We send a very special greeting to all the boys with disabilities that we always meet here at the Velodrome. You are boars, an example to the world. Don’t be lazy. Here we are, then,” the renowned cyclist said at the outset.

“You are an example because you really teach many people who live complaining about a number of eggs… and you sometimes with one leg, one hand, or blind, are here at the Velodrome”he concluded.

