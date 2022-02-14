Rigoberto Urán’s emotional message to athletes with disabilities

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
‘Rigo’ shared with two paracyclists in Medellín. ‘You are an example to the world,’ she said.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 14, 2022, 05:28 PM
This Monday, the cyclist from Antioquia Rigoberto Urán shone again his human warmth with a video posted on his social networks.
In the footage in question, ‘Rigo’ is seen sharing with two paracyclists at Martin Emilio Rodriguez Velodrome, in Medellin. In addition to the traditional teasing of the EF team member, Urán took the opportunity to send a message of support athletes with a disability in Colombia.
The message of ‘Rigo’
“We send a very special greeting to all the boys with disabilities that we always meet here at the Velodrome. You are boars, an example to the world. Don’t be lazy. Here we are, then,” the renowned cyclist said at the outset.
“You are an example because you really teach many people who live complaining about a number of eggs… and you sometimes with one leg, one hand, or blind, are here at the Velodrome”he concluded.
SPORTS
February 14, 2022, 05:28 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Uráns #emotional #message #athletes #disabilities
Leave a Reply