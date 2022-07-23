The Tour de France will end this Sunday on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. with a solid Jonas Vingegaard in first place and a Nairo Quintana who is sixth overall.

Colombian cycling faced a new edition of the race with three cyclists: Nairo, Rigoberto Urán and Daniel Martínez.

The best of them was Quintana, who fought back to finish in the top six, after losing a box in the 40-kilometer time trial.



Urán came to the competition with high expectations, but did not deliver. He had some falls in the first stages in Denmark, he could not recover and in the end he paid for the hard effort.

He was left with nothing

“The Tour for Rigoberto Urán has been bad”, said the EF team rider, who is 26 at 1hr 47min 57s from Vingegaard.

“You came to the Tour, but I think you wasted your time, because we did nothing,” he told reporters.

Urán, who was second in 2017 behind Chris Froome, will finish, this Sunday, his ninth participation in the competition.

“He gave me a zero. I wasn’t at the level I was before and I didn’t meet the budget.” sentenced.

