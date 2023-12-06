You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Rigoberto Urán.
Rigoberto Urán.
The novel ‘Rigo’ tells the life of the Colombian cyclist born in Urrao.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The ‘Rigo’ novel It continues to be one of the series most followed by viewers on Colombian television, since the life of the Colombian cyclist has captivated locals and strangers.
It may be of interest to you: Official: this is the route of the Tour Colombia 2.1 in 2024
Like his fans, Rigoberto Uran and his family have closely followed each chapter broadcast in the novel. In addition, she takes the opportunity to reveal new details about her life and the characters who have been important in his rise to international cycling.
Through his social networks he shows loose details that remain from the novel to follow the thread and so that viewers do not miss any details. After the scene of her father’s death, she wanted to remember him with an unpublished photo.
This time he showed what the two childhood friends, who in the novel are played by the actors, look like now. Sebastián Gutiérrez and Sebastián Toro, The image was surprising due to the physical similarity.
The photo reveals that ‘Rigo’s best friends are like two drops of water to those who appear in the scenes, not only because of their physical appearance, but also because of their way of being, attitude and humor.
In other photos that circulate on social networks, you can see the best friends in real life when they were younger and in which they are dressed up for an event that would have taken place in their time in Urrao.
Read here: Is everything real in the ‘Rigo’ novel? They reveal how much fiction there is in the script of the series
The photo has been compared with the main image shown in the novel by ‘Rigo’, Chacho and Jorgito.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rigoberto #Urán #unpublished #photos #friends #real #life #revealed