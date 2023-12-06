The ‘Rigo’ novel It continues to be one of the series most followed by viewers on Colombian television, since the life of the Colombian cyclist has captivated locals and strangers.

Like his fans, Rigoberto Uran and his family have closely followed each chapter broadcast in the novel. In addition, she takes the opportunity to reveal new details about her life and the characters who have been important in his rise to international cycling.

Rigo’s novel is one of the most watched at night in Colombia. Photo: Image taken from social networks and screenshot video on YouTube Channel One

Through his social networks he shows loose details that remain from the novel to follow the thread and so that viewers do not miss any details. After the scene of her father’s death, she wanted to remember him with an unpublished photo.

This time he showed what the two childhood friends, who in the novel are played by the actors, look like now. Sebastián Gutiérrez and Sebastián Toro, The image was surprising due to the physical similarity.

The photo reveals that ‘Rigo’s best friends are like two drops of water to those who appear in the scenes, not only because of their physical appearance, but also because of their way of being, attitude and humor.

In other photos that circulate on social networks, you can see the best friends in real life when they were younger and in which they are dressed up for an event that would have taken place in their time in Urrao.

The photo has been compared with the main image shown in the novel by ‘Rigo’, Chacho and Jorgito.

