Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rigoberto Urán unleashed madness in the Tour de France: the video of his tremendous ovation

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
Rigoberto Urán unleashed madness in the Tour de France: the video of his tremendous ovation

Rigoberto Urán

Rigoberto Urán, in his presentation.

Rigoberto Urán, in his presentation.

Rigoberto Urán, the only one who got on with a cell phone in hand, was the most applauded.

See also  Rigo provokes Colombian carnival in the Tour of Spain: fans applaud him

Rigoberto Urán is and will be one of the most beloved cyclists in the international peloton. The man from Urrao, recognized for his charisma and uniqueness, causes a sensation in all the countries he visits.

This was confirmed this Thursday, in Bilbao (Spain), during the presentation of the 2023 Tour de France teams.

His presence on the stage unleashed an unprecedented madness in welcoming the rest of the runners.

Rigoberto Urán: the madness in the Tour de France

Rigoberto Urán was one of the first to get on the presentation platform in the Tour de France.

The Antioquia cyclist, who has just had a good test in the Tour of Switzerland, climbed with the entire EF team. But he, with cell phone in hand, was the most applauded.

The recording of the moment shows the affection that Urán arouses in the cycling world.

(You can read: Boca Juniors declares war with Sebastián Villa: “We are not going to allow it”).

Urán was runner-up in the Tour de France in 2017.

This year he hopes to contribute so that the strong card of the EF, Richard Carapaz, has a good presentation.

See also  Inter redemption: 2-0 to Roma and semifinal. Now two more derbies?

More news

SPORTS

