Rigoberto Uranone of the most beloved cyclists by Colombian fans, spends recent days with his family while finalizing details for the Vuelta a España.

Urán, recognized for his unique personality, has taken the opportunity to star in striking anecdotes in which his good humor stands out from afar.

However, in the last few hours, he chose to open a door with issues that he had not dealt with in detail until then: politics, sex and drugs.

His opinions, quite striking for Internet users.

Has Rigo tried marijuana?

The EF rider being attended to.

“When you tell the government to put money in it, not because we want to have 20,000 children playing sports and not ‘faggot…’ and smoking marijuana, well… if they smoke marijuana, nothing happens, well, but they shouldn’t, they should be studyingUrán said during the 2022 Tour de France and caused a sensation.

Now, already cold, he emphasized in his messages:

“I talk too much m… and after a stage I arrive as drunk. They catch me and they start asking me m … ”, she told ‘Semana’.

“Marijuana… marijuana has nothing… Is there a lot of marijuana?” he added.

Then, questioned by the media in question, he declared: “As an athlete you can’t smoke marijuana, you can’t do those things.”

“Really, I have never smoked marijuanaI haven’t tried it yet,” he said.

In the same dialogue, Urán left a ‘tip’ about sex: “Better said… you can’t stay up all night, you can only make love with the lady before 12 at night. So we really grow up in a closed world.”.

Urán, to politics?

In dialogue with the referenced portal, questioned about the political issue, Urán assured: “I know how to ride a bike and I’m too nice peopleand one such good people, is not good for that”.

“One has to have more hue… to be a politician and I don’t have them,” he asserted.

“One so cool, good people or joke can not govern anything”he concluded.

Rigobert’s future

Rigoberto Urán, during the time trial in Tokyo.

About his future, Urán commented: “EF (his team) is getting stronger, right now I’m without a contract, guys. I want to keep running, I enjoy what I do, but I am aware that there are better ones”.

