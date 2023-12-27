Rigoberto Uran It is all the rage in Colombia at the end of the year due to the success of his story, 'Rigo', on the RCN channel, which tells of his life and his sporting career.

Rigo has endeared himself to Colombians, who follow chapter by chapter of the production, to learn more about the life of the rider from Urrao.

2023 has been a success for Rigo, who in addition to the furor over his novel celebrates an end of the year of great growth for his businesses.

Rigo's rumba

Precisely, at the end of the year celebration with all his collaborators, Rigo threw the house out of the window and He had a big party to commemorate the end of the year.



Rigo himself shared videos and photos on his social networks of how this celebration was experienced in Medellín, in which there was a good dinner, dancing and rumba.

Urán, accompanied by his wife Michelle Durangospoke to all his workers and thanked them for the successes of Go Rigo Go, his sporting goods company.

