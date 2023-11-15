The Belgian Wout van Aert, Jumbo-Visma cyclist, visits Colombia to participate on Sunday in the Giro de Rigo, an amateur race organized by Rigoberto Uran which will be held in the municipality of Girardot, close to Bogota.

The 29-year-old classicomaniac has participated in several activities with Urán, who has published videos on social networks in which the Belgian appears having fun with his occurrences.

He just published a video of a training session with Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and dozens of other cyclists on a road in the department of Cundinamarca, where the competition will be held.

The Colombian cyclist, meanwhile, showed Van Aert watching a soap opera about Urán’s life that is broadcast on the RCN Channel.

The production has been a success, since Urán represents the athlete, the Colombian who has fought to get ahead.

A video was recently released showing what his house looks like today in Urrao, Antioquia, the municipality in which he was born.

Rigoberto Uran Rigoberto Urán.



