Rigoberto Uran keeps giving ‘lora’. The EF team rider is getting ready for next season, which will be his last as a cyclist in the peloton.

He has already announced his retirement. He said that in 2024 he will give his last pedal strokes and that he will get off the bicycle.

Urán is a character loved by Colombians, not only for what he has done in sports, but because he is an example of life, of getting ahead.

And the novel?

The production, which is a success on Colombian television and which narrates the life of ‘Rigo’, as he is known, arouses more and more interest from the public.

However, as more details of the filming of the novel become known, the public becomes more and more passionate.

The cyclist's father used to accompany them to training. Photo: Taken from Instagram: Rigo

The novel is based on real events, in the life of Urán, but at the same time they have designed a way to not let it fall in the ratings.

Great secret

That is why there are anecdotes that are not real, there are even characters that are not part of Urán’s life.

César Augusto Betancur, librettist of ‘Rigo’, in an interview, revealed details of what the novel was about.

“It captures very well a universe that matters a lot to me within the story that is Urrao, I am very seduced by village life. Rigo’s experiences there give a color, a special tone to the series, that in the book is well told and explained and it helped me a lot to build,” he said on the Tropicana station.

Colombians mourned the death of ‘Don Rigo’. Photo: Taken from: Youtube RCN Channel

And he added: “One’s interest as a librettist is to gain people’s loyalty, to attach them to the story, so, to put it to you in some way, we have to poison many things, in the good sense of the word, to make them attractive because we need the viewer to I turned to see. Yes there are many invented characters. I would think that in real life there are 6 or 7 characters, the others are invented to give it color, rhythm and dynamics.”

Finally, he pointed out the ’cause’ why these characters have been included in the production.

“We have to invent for a simple reason and that is that Rigo is paid for the series,” he sentenced.

