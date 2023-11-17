Rigoberto Urán: they reveal what is true and what is fiction in his novel

The Belgian Wout van AertJumbo-Visma cyclist, visited Colombia to participate on Sunday in the Giro de Rigo, an amateur race organized by

Rigoberto Uran which will be held in the municipality of Girardot, near Bogotá.

The 29-year-old classicomaniac has participated in several activities with Urán, who has published videos on social networks in which the Belgian appears having fun with his occurrences.

Just this Friday he published a video of a training session with Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and dozens of other cyclists on a road in the department of Cundinamarca, where the competition will be held.

The novel

César Augusto Betancur He was in charge of writing the scripts for the novel, ‘Rigo’ and confessed in recent days what is true and what is not in the success of Colombian television.

“The initial installment of this story is a book called Rigo, which was written by Andrés López, who is a very good friend, very close to Rigo. It captures very well a universe that matters a lot to me within the story that is UrraoI am very seduced by village life. Rigo’s experiences there give a color, a special tone to the series, that in the book is well told and exposed and it helped me a lot to build,” she told Vea.

And he added: “”or I could give you a percentage about it because what is fictionalized is a lot, because the interest of one as a librettist is to gain people’s loyalty, to attach them to the story so, to put it to you in some way, it is necessary to poison many things. , in the good sense of the word, to make them attractive because we need the viewer to turn to see us. If there are many invented characters. I would think that in real life there are 6 or 7 characters, the others are invented to give color, rhythm and dynamic. And we have to invent for a simple reason and that is that Rigo is paid for the series.”

“In real life it’s like that, there are many Rigos in one… there is a Rigo that Michelle falls in love with, who does it from mischief and is a mountaineer. There is another Rigo who is from the relationship with his friends, who is a street Rigo … he recycles papers, bottles, jars, cardboard, he sells cell phone minutes, he is the buddy Rigo… there is the Rigo who is fond of sports, gets up early, makes sacrifices and that is a different Rigo from the one in his relationship with his father… There is Rigo who becomes not a searcher but an entrepreneur, because behind him there is a visionary type for business…I took all those Rigos from the book,” he stated.

