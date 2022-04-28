Rigoberto Urán: the seriousness of the injury that made him withdraw from Romandía

After his withdrawal from the Vuelta a Romandía was made official, after being involved in a multiple crash in the first stage of the race, Colombian rider Rigoberto Urán confirmed the seriousness of his injury.

The injury of ‘Rigo’

Photo: Instagram: Rigoberto Uran

“I have two news: one bad and one good”, ‘Rigo’ commented on a video posted on his Instagram account.

“The bad one? Yes, there is a fracture. What the hell. The good one? You don’t have to operate on it because there is no displacement under the scapula. That will hit on its own”expressed the EF team cyclist.

According to what he said, the fracture left by the fall is in his shoulder blade. However, it will not require surgery, as she said.

“What a wild streak that the team has this year”he commented, alluding to the fall he suffered with his teammates in the last Liège-Bastogne.

“We have to keep moving forward. That’s going to hit quickly and once again we get on the bike and continue hustling. Let’s go forward. There isn’t much time to complain”Uran concluded.

🚨Rigoberto Urán has a fracture in his scapula, but he will not need surgery, after the fall he suffered yesterday at the Tour de Romandía. He now to recover, facing the Tour de France. @UranRigoberto “What a güevonada ombe” says the great Rigo. @Citytv pic.twitter.com/wEktJQNcHt – Johana Palacios (@yoapalacios) April 28, 2022

