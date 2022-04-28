Friday, April 29, 2022
Rigoberto Urán: the seriousness of the injury that made him withdraw from Romandía

April 28, 2022
in Sports
Rigoberto Urán: photos of serious injuries after a hard fall: 'I was turned m..'

The Antioquian cyclist was in charge of sharing the most recent medical part.

After his withdrawal from the Vuelta a Romandía was made official, after being involved in a multiple crash in the first stage of the race, Colombian rider Rigoberto Urán confirmed the seriousness of his injury.

The injury of ‘Rigo’

Rigoberto Uran
Photo:

Instagram: Rigoberto Uran

“I have two news: one bad and one good”, ‘Rigo’ commented on a video posted on his Instagram account.

“The bad one? Yes, there is a fracture. What the hell. The good one? You don’t have to operate on it because there is no displacement under the scapula. That will hit on its own”expressed the EF team cyclist.

According to what he said, the fracture left by the fall is in his shoulder blade. However, it will not require surgery, as she said.

“What a wild streak that the team has this year”he commented, alluding to the fall he suffered with his teammates in the last Liège-Bastogne.

“We have to keep moving forward. That’s going to hit quickly and once again we get on the bike and continue hustling. Let’s go forward. There isn’t much time to complain”Uran concluded.

SPORTS

