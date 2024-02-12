The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urantwice podium at the Giro d'Italia and once in ehe Tour de France, will retire at the end of the 2024 season at the age of 37, his team announced, the EF Education-Easypost.

“As a cyclist, I think the time has come to say: we have reached the end,” said “Rigo” at the end of this Sunday. Colombia Tour, according to a bulletin from the American squad, which regretted the goodbye of the one who was its “captain” for nine years.

“El Toro de Urrao” is one of the best “beetles” of the so-called golden generation of Colombian cycling along with Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal.

During the coffee competition that began on Tuesday, he had confessed to the media that he was afraid of retirement, but he was already thinking about his new life as a businessman.

“It has taken me a long time to make this decision. It is something that I have thought long and hard about (…) For almost 23 years (of racing), my goal was to get up, have breakfast and ride a bike,” added Urán in the text released by one of the main teams in the World Tour, the highest category.

Silver medalist at the London 2022 Olympics, “Rigo” became famous in cycling for his ability to climb mountains and pedal against the clock, but also for his humor and joking style.

The message

There are several sporting entities that have spoken out about the confirmation of Urán's retirement, among them, the organization of the Vuelta a España.

“Thank you for filling the world of cycling with so many emotions! And of course, for this memorable 🫢🍾 that we will always remember with affection!”, the Vuelta wrote on its social networks.

