Rigoberto Uran He is preparing his last year as a professional cyclist. On January 26 he will turn 27 years old and hopes to say goodbye in style after 17 seasons in cycling. Europe.

He came to the team in 2006 Tenax from Italy and The following year he jumped to the highest category, to the World Tour (WT), when he signed with the Unibet.comand since that season he has remained one of the most combative cyclists.

Not a minor fact

Throughout these 17 years in the top category, Urán has defended the shirts of teams such as Caisse d'Epargne (today Movistar), Sky, Omega Pharma, Quick-Step and was signed in 2016 by Cannondale, the infrastructure that gives its name to Education Easy Post today.

The 2024 WT season has started with the Tour Under in Australia last Monday, Colombian time, and Urán is the Colombian cyclist with the longest years in the category, but that does not mean that he is the most successful, since he has only obtained 14 wins in his career, six of them in the WT.

Your journey



The six victories have been: two stages in the Italy spin (2013 and 2014), the triumph in the Quebec Grand Prix (2015), a fraction in the Tour de France (2017), another in the Tour of Switzerland (2021) and his last victory, the day of the Back to Spain (2022).

In addition, he was second in the 2013 and 2014 Giro and in the 2017 Tour, when he was surpassed by Vincenzo Nibali, Nairo Quintana and Chris Froomerespectively.

Today, Urán is getting ready to take part in the National Road Championships (January 25 to 28) and in the Colombia Tour (February 6 to 11), his first competitions at the end of his long career.

There are riders who, with fewer years in the international peloton, have won more than Urán.

And Nairo Quintana stands out on that list, who came to the WT in 2012, when he signed with Movistar, and 12 years later he has 51 wins, including the 2014 Giro d'Italia title and the 2016 Vuelta a España title.

Rigoberto Urán is eighth overall

Of those who have achieved the greatest victories in Europe, Fernando Gaviria He has 51 wins and in just nine years, a statistic that is difficult to match for the Movistar cyclist.

The key thing is that the rider from Antioquia is 29 years old, while Quintana and Esteban Chaves They are around 33 years old, so Gaviria has more expectations of triumphs than the others.

Gaviria has obtained stage wins in the Giro and the Tour and has been a leader in these two competitions, something very valuable.

Chaves He is the fourth in that ranking, since the rider from Cundinamarca, Urán's teammate in the EF, already has 10 years in the highest category and has obtained 17 wins. Of them, the most important was the victory in the Tour of Lombardy of 2016.

