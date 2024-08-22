Rigoberto Uran had to withdraw from the Return to Spain, after the accident he suffered in the sixth stage that left him with a fracture in the greater trochanter of his left hip, but he will not undergo surgery.

According to the criteria of

According to the team’s social media, Urán “suffered a serious accident in the sixth stage of the Vuelta that took place between Jerez de la Frontera and Yunquera. The 37-year-old cyclist from Urrao was unable to finish the stage,” it said.

(Rigoberto Urán suffered an accident in the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España and abandoned the race)

Regrettable

Little is known about the accident, but it was known that it occurred 19 kilometers from the finish and that he fell to the ground with other cyclists like Andreas Kron, Adam Yates and Matthew Riccitello.

In the last few minutes, the EF warned that after the tests, the 37-year-old cyclist has a fracture in his left hip.

“X-rays showed a fracture of the greater trochanter of his left hip. He does not need surgery and will return home to recover. This is not the way we wanted to see ‘Rigo’ finish his last dance,” the team said in a statement.