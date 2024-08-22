The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran (EFE) suffered an accident this Thursday in the sixth stage of the Return to Spain, He was evacuated by ambulance, thus ending his participation in the three Grand Prix races after announcing his retirement from cycling.

“Rigoberto Urán suffered a serious accident in the sixth stage of the Vuelta today. He was unable to finish the stage and is being evaluated by the medical staff. There will be more news soon,” the EF team wrote on its social networks.

Not much is known about the accident involving the Colombian rider, but some versions indicate that he was involved in a fall alongside Andreas Kron, Adam Yates and Matthew Riccitello.

Television reported that Yates had been late, and had reached the finish line 8 minutes and 54 seconds behind, but Uran did not appear at the finish line.

It was also learned that the 37-year-old runner was evacuated by ambulance, but no official medical report has been given on the consequences of the accident.