Rigoberto Uranwho is known on networks for his extravagant and funny videos, showed on Instagram how he can share in an entertaining way with his soon-to-be rivals: the Dutch Jumbo Visma.

In a funny video Uran showed the relaxed atmosphere between him and his colleagues as they chat in a bakery in Sonsón, Antioquia, after finishing their morning training. There you can see several members of the Jumbo Visma drinking Coca Cola, hot drinks and eating bread while smiling at the comments of ‘Rigo’.

#InVideo In one of his usual training sessions, Rigoberto Urán arrived in Sonsón along with several international cyclists from the Jumbo Visma, who are doing preseason in Eastern Antioquia before starting their cycling calendar in Europe. pic.twitter.com/tCQfUHdrvr — MiOriente #Take care (@MiOriente) February 7, 2022

“Here we are in Sonsón with the Dutch group, see . From Holland to Sonson. Say hi, Sonsón (Say hello, Sonsón)”, the Colombian cyclist is heard saying.

It should be remembered that some of the members of this Dutch group, such as Tom Dumoulinhave completed more than 15 days in Colombian lands, where they have carried out different practices in their sport.

“The team and I decided to come to Colombia because I personally wanted to. He was very excited to do something different from the other years where he had been to Sierra Nevada or Tenerife for the high altitude camps. The team really liked my idea”, said the winner of the 2017 Giro d’Italia at a press conference.

After what happened with Bernal, it is surprising to still see these videos of professional cyclists. Clinging to the truck to take advantage of its ‘slipstream’, with zero visibility and a sudden stop from having a good scare. Dumoulin is just one example, unfortunately.pic.twitter.com/uPK0AOZxJ6 – Juan Clavijo (@Juan_Clavijo_) February 7, 2022

Despite his notorious joy at being in Colombia, the road cyclist has been widely criticized due to some dangerous maneuvers he has performed in his training. In a video filtered by social networks, he is seen training just behind a truck, in order to avoid the wind. Internet users criticized the action due to Egan Bernal’s recent accident on Colombian soil.

The Giro d’Italia, which will take place from May 6 to 29, will have 21 stages, which will have mountain, medium mountain and individual time trials. This year, in addition, he will not have his current champion, Egan Bernal, present due to the accident he suffered on January 24.

Egan Bernal winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2021

