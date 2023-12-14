The life of Rigoberto Uran It continues to be a sensation as a result of the broadcast of the novel on the RCN channel that tells the details and career of the Colombian rider.

In the production, unpublished details of Rigo's life have come to light, some real, others fictitious.

However, Rigo himself has taken it upon himself to show the country special moments of his life and career.

During this time, the cyclist has taken to dusting off old memories that generate a great impact among his followers, such as his first competitions and his bond with his family.

Now, Rigoberto wanted to show a new photo that is part of his family album in which he is seen dressed in a military uniform. This after in the plot of the novel the cyclist was retained by the army to provide service.

On social networks, users and viewers wondered if Rigo had really had to provide the service, to which Rigo responded with his publication.

“Mijitos, for all those who still have their doubts: the jewel in the crown, here uniformed from tip to tip”Rigo wrote in his social media post, along with the photo.

