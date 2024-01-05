Rigoberto Uran He has earned the affection of Colombians, not only for his sporting achievements but also for the impact that the novel that tells his life story and his successes as a cyclist has had.

Chapter by chapter, Urrao's cyclist is a sensation, due to the details that are told in the production about his life.

Colombians have been able to learn about Urán's origins, his family relationship and his personal dramas.

A coffee with artists

Meanwhile, the cyclist also takes the opportunity to tell new details about his life, such as his tastes, affinities and desires.

This is how Rigo revealed an idea that is on his mind and that is to be able to share with two music stars.

In a series of questions, he confessed his desire to be able to sit down and have coffee with the artists. Karol G and Feid.

“To talk a little about gossip and other queers… more,” Rigo commented when asked about who he would like to sit down for coffee with.

SPORTS

More sports news